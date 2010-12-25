Marlins finalize 3-year extension for pitcher Nolasco

The Florida Marlins finalized a three-year extension for starting pitcher Ricky Nolasco worth $26.5 million, the Major League Baseball website (mlb.com) reported on Friday.

Nolasco, 28, was 14-9 with a 4.51 earned run average in 26 starts last season. He struck out 147 and walked just 33.The deal locks up Nolasco for what would have been two more arbitration-eligible seasons, along with the first season he would have been eligible for free agency.""I can't even explain how much of a difference it'll be for me,"" Nolasco told reporters in a conference call.""Just to go out there and not have to worry about the whole arbitration process or where I'm going to be, if I'm going to be traded or not. I have confidence I'm going to be here for three years.""Nolasco led Florida in wins in 2010, despite missing the final month due to torn cartilage in his right knee that required surgery. He is expected to be at full strength when spring training begins.(Source: Reuters)