Boxing Day sales: online shopping hits record high

Record numbers of people took time away from family celebrations on Christmas Day this year to trawl shopping websites for bargains, leading to predictions of the busiest online sales season ever.

Analysts said consumers were taking a strategic approach to the annual sales, searching the internet for the opening times of high street stores and major shopping centers, as they planned their quest for the best discounts.Almost 5 million people bought products online, spending an estimated £153 million, after stores including Tesco, Marks & Spencer and John Lewis began their winter sales early via their websites.The surge in visits to retail websites – up 32% between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day - seemed to have translated into an intense day of buying on Britain’s high streets and shopping centers.Shops were open for business for just six hours as they had to observe Sunday trading laws, making the scramble for discounts even more intense.Over 8,000 people were queuing outside Selfridges in Oxford Street, central London, waiting for the doors to open, compared with 2,000 on Boxing Day last year.But the bargain hunting began early online, according to the market analysis firm, Experian Hitwise.While the giants of online sales, eBay and Amazon, remained the most popular retail websites, big high street names such as Next, Top Shop, and Marks & Spencer saw a sharp increase in their business on Christmas Day. The two most popular sale-related internet searches on Christmas Day were “next sale” and “debenhams sale”.Robin Goad, research director at Experian Hitwise, said: “With all the advertising, retailers have played a big role in building this brand of the Boxing Day or January sales. “Because of that, people are just looking to get the bargains as quickly as they can. If that means going online on Christmas day to research, that is what they do.”The iPad was the most searched-for individual product, followed by the iPod Touch and the Kindle electronic book-reader.Apple’s iTunes website also recorded a rise in business from people who had received iPads and iPhones as presents and then went online to buy apps, songs and videos.Mr. Goad said he believed the online sales season would be “massive” this year after an unprecedented increase between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.Typically online retail sales peak in early December as shoppers order presents for delivery and then tail away, rising again to make Boxing Day the busiest of the year for internet retailers.Major store chains reported record-breaking website sales already. By yesterday afternoon, Currys website was unable to cope with the traffic. Visitors received a message saying “Sorry for the wait.There is a long queue at the moment. If you can come back later we should be able to service you faster.”(Source: Daily Telegraph)