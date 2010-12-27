Julio Baptista agrees to Malaga switch
December 28, 2010 - 0:0
Malaga are believed to have agreed terms with Roma for the transfer of striker Julio Baptista, according to reports from Italy.Corriere dello Sport claims that the Brazilian has agreed to a reduction in wages to move to Spain, and will receive €2.5 million (£2.1m) per season as oppose to the €3.2m (£2.7m) he earned each year at the Stadio Olimpico.
Baptista still has 18 months left on his current contract with the Serie A side, but will pen a deal with Malaga until the summer of 2014, and Roma want to conclude the deal as soon as possible.
Roma paid €10m (£8.5m) to Real Madrid in 2008 to secure the services of the 29-year-old, but will accept a transfer fee of around €2m (£1.7m) in order to remove the player from their wage bill.
Galatasaray are also thought to be interested in Baptista, who has previously enjoyed spells with Sao Paulo, Sevilla and Arsenal.
( Source: Goal)