Julio Baptista agrees to Malaga switch

Malaga are believed to have agreed terms with Roma for the transfer of striker Julio Baptista, according to reports from Italy.

Corriere dello Sport claims that the Brazilian has agreed to a reduction in wages to move to Spain, and will receive €2.5 million (£2.1m) per season as oppose to the €3.2m (£2.7m) he earned each year at the Stadio Olimpico.Baptista still has 18 months left on his current contract with the Serie A side, but will pen a deal with Malaga until the summer of 2014, and Roma want to conclude the deal as soon as possible.Roma paid €10m (£8.5m) to Real Madrid in 2008 to secure the services of the 29-year-old, but will accept a transfer fee of around €2m (£1.7m) in order to remove the player from their wage bill.Galatasaray are also thought to be interested in Baptista, who has previously enjoyed spells with Sao Paulo, Sevilla and Arsenal.( Source: Goal)