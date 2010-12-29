Egyptian rights groups urge action on abducted migrants

CAIRO (AFP) – Egyptian human rights groups on Tuesday demanded the government take ""immediate action"" to help release hundreds of Eritreans reportedly held hostage by traffickers in the Sinai Peninsula.

Thirteen human rights organizations ""call upon all government authorities to live up to their obligations under national and international laws and take immediate action to secure the release of the hostages currently detained,"" they said in a statement.They ""expressed their distress... about the Egyptian government's continuing dismissal of reports confirming the detention, torture and rape of hundreds of African hostages in Sinai by human trafficking gangs over the last few months.""The groups, including the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies and Egyptian Organization for Human Rights, urged the government to ""stop dismissing the facts on the ground and put an end to this terrible human tragedy.""Earlier this month, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said it was concerned that about 250 Eritrean migrants were believed to be held hostage in the Sinai desert.But Egyptian Foreign Minister Ahmed Abul Gheit said his country has no information on the issue.The Egyptian rights activists said they have contacted one of the hostages, quoting him as saying he is currently detained with a group of hostages in Sinai.""The Eritrean refugee said he is detained in a metal container with fifteen other hostages by a group of Bedouins, because he has not been able to pay the money demanded,"" ranging between 3-8 thousand dollars, the statement said.""He added that the traffickers only provide two pieces of bread and some salty water per day.""The Egyptian authorities have said they were investigating the reported abduction of Africans in the Sinai but had failed to come up with any hard evidence.The Sinai desert border is a major trafficking route for African migrants seeking jobs. Thousands of Eritreans each year flee the country, with many heading for Israel.In August, seven people were killed in clashes with smugglers and police near the border with Israel after African migrants being held by traffickers seized the weapons of their captors in a bid to escape.Israel began work in November on a 250-kilometre (155-mile) fence along the border aimed at stopping the influx of migrants.