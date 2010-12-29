Maicon is going nowhere

Inter Milan defender Maicon will not be leaving the San Siro in the January transfer window, according to the Brazilian's agent.

Maicon, who was close to joining Real Madrid in the summer, has once again been heavily linked with a move to the Bernabeu in both the Spanish and Italian press.Real manager Jose Mourinho is keen to be reunited with a player that helped him win the treble as Inter boss last season and the full-back is reportedly equally eager for a deal to be done.However, agent Antonio Caliendo would be surprised if the transfer takes place in January.""You can never say anything with absolute certainty, but it seems difficult to me that a player of this level can change teams in the January transfer window,"" Caliendo told Marca. ""To buy a player of this class you need very well planned negotiations.""Cases like that of Ronaldinho are very rare. He wants to leave to be able to play. Only in special cases like this can everything be resolved in little time.""With fellow Brazilian Leonardo recently installed as Inter's new coach, Maicon may now feel he has a brighter future in Milan.)Source: Soccernet)