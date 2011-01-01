Arrest of Abdul Rauf Rigi remains unconfirmed: ambassador

TEHRAN -- Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan Mashallah Shakeri stated on Saturday that Pakistani officials have not confirmed or dismissed any news about Abdul Rauf Rigi’s arrest.

Talking to the Mehr News Agency, Shakeri said Iranian and Pakistani officials are negotiating at different levels and Iran hopes that the talks will help reach a result.Abdul Rauf Rigi is one of the ringleaders of the terrorist group Jundullah.The members of the terrorist group Jundullah use Pakistan’s soil as their safe haven for conducting terrorist attacks in Sistan-Baluchestan, a province bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan