Iran can serve as Central Asia-PG transit route: minister

TEHRAN – Iran can serve as a transit route for shipping goods between Central Asia and the Persian Gulf, Interior Minister Mostafa Mohammad Najjar told reporters upon his arrival in Muscat on Sunday.

Sixty percent of the world’s energy passes through the Strait of Hormuz which is straddled between Iran and Oman, Najjar said.He added, “The sensitivity of the geopolitical condition of this region and the neighborhood of Iran and Oman, which share cultural, political and religious affinities, have increased the importance (his) visit” to Oman.In his meeting with Omani Interior Minister Saud bin Ibrahim al-Busaidi, Najjar said Iran’s policy in the region is to help maintain regional peace.Tehran and Muscat should also cooperate to implement the security agreement they signed on border guarding, campaign against drugs, terrorism and human trafficking as well as organized crimes, he noted.“We, the two interior ministers of Iran and Oman, can take measures to increase economic and security cooperation between the two countries.”Elsewhere in his remarks, Najjar said the two countries have great potential to utilize to increase their interactions