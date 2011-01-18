Suicide bomber kills 45 police recruits in Iraq

TIKRIT (Reuters) - A suicide bomber wearing a vest packed with explosives and ball bearings attacked Iraqi police recruits on Tuesday in former dictator Saddam's hometown, killing at least 45 and wounding over 100, officials said.

Ahmed Abdul-Jabbar, deputy governor of Salahuddin province, said the attack took place outside a police recruiting center in Tikrit where Iraqi men were lining up hoping to get a job.“Who else would it be but al Qaeda, who keep on slaughtering us,” said Abdul-Jabbar. “They are the terrorists.”Abdul-Jabbar and Raed Ibrahim, head of the provincial health department, said 45 people were killed while a police spokesman put the death toll at 50. More than 100 people were wounded.The attack was the bloodiest in Iraq since Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki won support in December for his reappointment, ending a nine-month stalemate that followed a March election.The new government includes the Sunni-backed Iraqiya bloc, which won the most parliamentary seats in the election and whose exclusion from power might have led to a surge in violence.