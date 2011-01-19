West Ham midfielder Valon Behrami has told the club that he is homesick and feels he needs to move away from the club in January.

Behrami joined West Ham from Lazio in July 2008, but his family have failed to settle in London and he has often found himself on the sidelines due to injury.Fiorentina have been linked with a move for the Swiss international, but have only offered around 2 million euros and the Hammers are holding out for more.A West Ham source told ESPNsoccernet: ""The player says he is homesick. We have a real problem as the player really does miss his wife and child who couldn't settle in London and have returned home to Italy. He has also been injured. We have only 25 players to name in our squad and, if he continues to be injured then it's not worth keeping him, so he might now be sold. However, we are looking for a bigger offer.""The offer so far is only 2 million euros. It's been reported at £10 million but that is not the case.""(Source: Soccernet)