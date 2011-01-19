Fajr festival to pay tribute to Iranian filmmakers

TEHRAN -- The 29th Fajr International Film Festival plans to posthumously commemorate two Iranian filmmakers.Filmmakers Mohammadreza A’laami and Manuchehr Haqqaniparast died during the past Iranian calendar year (beginning on March 21, 2010).The Fajr International Film Festival will run in Tehran from February 5 to 15.Ghana to host Fajr Visual Arts FestivalTEHRAN -- Ghana will also host Iran’s third edition of the Fajr Visual Arts Festival in February.Italy, Austria, the Netherlands, France, Syria and Lebanon will also host the festival.The Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, the Iranian Artists Forum, the Niavaran Cultural Center, the Saba Art and Cultural Institute, Tehran’s Palestine Museum of Contemporary Art, along with art centers in 20 other provinces will be hosting the festival..