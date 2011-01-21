Palestinians mob French minister in Gaza

GAZA (Reuters) – A crowd of angry Palestinians mobbed the car of French Foreign Minister Michele Alliot-Marie as she toured the Gaza Strip on Friday, in a protest her spokeswoman said was sparked by a misunderstanding.

At one stage, men, women and children lay down in the road to block her convoy. Later, eggs and shoes were hurled at the minister's jeep and demonstrators banged on it with their fists, yelling at the minister to leave Gaza.The tiny Palestinian enclave is controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, whose security forces eventually intervened to make sure Alliot-Marie could continue her trip unhindered.The protesters were relatives of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons who said they were furious over comments attributed to the minister a day earlier when she met the parents of an Israeli soldier being held captive by Hamas.After the meeting, some media quoted Alliot-Marie as saying the continued detention of Gilad Shalit, seized by Palestinian fighters in 2006, was a “war crime.”A spokeswoman in her entourage told Reuters: “The minister was misquoted by Israeli media over Shalit's issue.”Dozens of Palestinians, many brandishing photographs of their imprisoned sons and husbands, briefly prevented Alliot-Marie from leaving a hospital that was badly damaged during a 2009 Israeli-offensive and which France is rebuilding.