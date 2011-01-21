Militants torch four trucks in Pakistan

Militants have set fire to at least four trucks carrying fuel supplies for U.S.-led troops in Afghanistan in separate incidents in southwestern Pakistan.

The first incident happened in Qalat town, 160 kilometers south of Quetta, on Friday.“Three men riding a motorcycle intercepted the three tankers, threw petrol and set them on fire,” local police official Lal Jan told AFP.In the second attack, two men torched another oil tanker of U.S.-led troops in Mastung district, 40 kilometers south of Quetta, Jan added.According to the local officials, there was no loss of lives in the two incidents.In the third incident in Wadh town, 370 kilometers south of Quetta, gunmen opened fire on a U.S.-led troops' truck carrying fuel. The truck driver and his assistant were wounded in the attack.Trucks carrying supplies for U.S.-led forces in Afghanistan frequently come under attack in Pakistan.Militants have destroyed hundreds of U.S.-led troops' vehicles in northwestern and southwestern Pakistan over the past two years.They have stepped up efforts to disrupt the route and avenge non-UN-sanctioned U.S. air strikes on Pakistani soil.However, the attacks on U.S.-led troops' supply convoys did not stop the U.S. military from carrying out its unauthorized drone attacks inside Pakistan's territory.