Japan upgrades economic view

The Japanese government upgraded its assessment of the economy for the first time in seven months in January, saying it shows signs of picking up as China’s rapid growth and a recovery in the U.S. help support demand for Japanese exports. “Although the economy appears to be pausing, some movement toward a pickup can be seen,” the Cabinet Office said in its monthly economic report for January, released Friday. “Exports are decreasing modestly, and industrial production shows signs that it has begun to stop decreasing,” the report said, marking the first upgrade to the government’s view of production since June 2009. The Cabinet Office also raised its view of prices, saying corporate goods prices are “mildly increasing” and, even though consumer prices continue to fall, their rate of decline is “moderating.” Improving corporate profits and a better business investment climate were also cited as positive signs for the Japanese economy. The improved assessment comes after China, a big export market for Japanese goods, on Thursday said its economy grew by a higher-than expected 9.8% in the October-December quarter. A Cabinet Office official said the Chinese government’s purchasing subsidies for electronic appliances and automobiles helped to support production in Japan, but warned of a possible correction when those subsidies end. The government’s view, however, remains cautionary as the economy is susceptible to slowing growth in key export markets. Indeed, as inflationary pressures in China fuel concerns over possible monetary tightening ahead, the Cabinet Office warned that Japan’s export-dependent recovery could yet run out of steam. The Japanese economy “could be depressed by a possible slowdown in overseas economies,” the report said. The government also warned of ongoing difficulties in the domestic economy, noting the country’s deflation, “high” jobless rate and the risk of “a possible deterioration of the employment situation.” Unemployment in November was at 5.1%, unchanged from the previous month, but the jobless rate for workers aged 15-24 stood at 9.9%, while the rate for the 25-34 age bracket was at 6.6%. “Production adjustments are up to manufacturers, but whether demand will grow to absorb production remains to be seen,” the official said. (Source: The WSJ)