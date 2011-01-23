Britain's Chilcot inquiry was never intended to bring those responsible for the disastrous foreign policy adventure in Iraq to justice or to lay to rest the ghosts of the war. As such, Tony Blair's testimony once again left observers wondering whether they were not watching just another farcical drama.

As in last year's inquiry, Blair took Friday's questions, twisted them around and threw back elaborate arguments to justify his decision to involve Britain in a war that continues to kill Iraqis, but providing no actual substance.Blair's administration has been repeatedly criticized for overstating the case for war and again like last year, Blair could not explain how Saddam Hussein posed a threat to the US or the Western world that requires the invasion and near total destruction of an Arab country.The invasion was carried out regardless of any material evidence. The claim that Iraq was invaded to forcibly rid the country of weapons of mass destruction has been debunked by the fact that none were ever found, before or after the invasion.Blair's claims that France scuppered prospects for a UN Security Council resolution specifically authorizing the war was, for a change, correct. Britain and the U.S. went to war against Iraq without a second Security Council resolution because of the possibility of a French and Russian veto. The truth at the time is that the U.S. and the UK could not garner the two-thirds majority needed to pass a war resolution.Blair had no qualms of conscience about the legality of the invasion because Security Council Resolution 1441 — which considered Iraq to be “in material breach” of its obligations under international law and Security Council resolutions — was considered by him adequate authorization for the use of force. It was not. The fact remains Britain joined the U.S.-led invasion despite failing to secure a second UN resolution justifying the use of force. The fact is that the U.S. and UK were bent on a war, no matter what the UN thought of it. Blair's prior Cabinet discussions focused on the potential problems of a war against Iraq, not the legality of the war itself.Blair's second Chilcot appearance only further reinforced the view that he and his close aides manipulated information and intelligence to invade Iraq. Worse still, it left no one in doubt that he would have done the same thing for a war against Iran, with all its death and destruction, had he been still in power.The Chilcot inquiry is all about learning the lessons of the Iraq war. It won't apportion blame, or establish criminal or civil liability. Its recommendations, expected by the end of year, will focus instead on how better to handle situations like the run-up to the war and the confused attempt at nation-building that followed. If that is the limit of the inquiry's powers and tasks, then that explains why its panel was again passive throughout Blair's testimony, giving the former prime minister an easy ride. We should also remember that two members of the panel were enthusiastic supporters of the war. The panel's long-winded, tame and largely unchallenging questions were deflected by Blair, reminiscent of his slick performance in front of the same inquiry last year.No one expected the inquiry to tighten the noose around Blair's neck, given its tepid performance a year ago, but the least that was expected was for the inquiry to put Blair in the dock for his glaring contradictions and misinformation. Neutral observers have been crying out for someone to take Blair to task but this did not happen, neither last year nor this year