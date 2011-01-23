Leader pays surprise visits to families of martyred nuclear scientists
January 24, 2011 - 0:0
TEHRAN -- Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei paid surprise visits to the families of the two martyred scientists Majid Shahriari and Masoud Ali-Mohammadi on Thursday.Particle physicist Ali-Mohammadi was assassinated in a terrorist bomb attack in Tehran in January 2010. The university professor was killed by a remote-control bomb attached to a motorbike.
The Iranian Intelligence Ministry recently issued a statement declaring that the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad was behind the murder of the prominent scientist.
Professor Shahriari was also targeted in a terrorist attack on November 29, 2010. He was on his way to work at Shahid Beheshti University in northern Tehran when he was attacked. In the attack, a magnetic bomb was attached to the physicist’s car.
Ayatollah Khamenei told Shahriari’s wife, “Dr. Shahriari’s martyrdom brought reputation for the country’s scientific society.”
Shahriari’s wife also called for better protection of scientists