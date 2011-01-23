Leader pays surprise visits to families of martyred nuclear scientists

TEHRAN -- Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei paid surprise visits to the families of the two martyred scientists Majid Shahriari and Masoud Ali-Mohammadi on Thursday.

Particle physicist Ali-Mohammadi was assassinated in a terrorist bomb attack in Tehran in January 2010. The university professor was killed by a remote-control bomb attached to a motorbike.The Iranian Intelligence Ministry recently issued a statement declaring that the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad was behind the murder of the prominent scientist.Professor Shahriari was also targeted in a terrorist attack on November 29, 2010. He was on his way to work at Shahid Beheshti University in northern Tehran when he was attacked. In the attack, a magnetic bomb was attached to the physicist’s car.Ayatollah Khamenei told Shahriari’s wife, “Dr. Shahriari’s martyrdom brought reputation for the country’s scientific society.”Shahriari’s wife also called for better protection of scientists