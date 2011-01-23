South Korea releases video of raid on hijacked ship

SEOUL (AP) – South Korea released a video Sunday of a dramatic raid by commandos on a hijacked ship in the Arabian Sea that rescued all 21 crew members and killed eight Somali pirates.

The 4 1/2-minute video provided by the military shows parts of the pre-dawn raid Friday, which came a week after pirates seized the cargo ship and its crew of eight South Koreans, two Indonesians and 11 Myanmar citizens.The video shows South Korean commandos in a small boat readying to climb onto the freighter amid gunshots. The commandos are then seen trying to enter a door and then bringing out some hostages, with a navy helicopter shining searchlights on the vessel.Later, several captured Somali pirates are shown kneeling on the ship as South Korean soldiers carrying rifles stand nearby. The video, taken by a nearby South Korean destroyer, shows the 1,500-ton chemical carrier Samho Jewelry pockmarked with bullet holes.None of the crew members was injured except for the captain, who was shot in the stomach by a pirate but his condition is not life-threatening, according to South Korea's military.In November, a South Korean-operated supertanker and its 24 crew — five South Koreans and 19 Filipinos — were freed after seven months of captivity amid reports that a record ransom of up to $9.5 million had been paid to Somali pirates.