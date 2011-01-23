Final decision made on cabinet changes: Gilani

LAHORE (dawn.com) -- Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani said on Sunday that a final decision has been to make changes and cuts in the federal cabinet according to the 18th Amendment. However, the implementation of these changes will take place after consultations with party members and coalition partners.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Gilani said that the PML-N’s 10-point agenda shows the trust of the opposition on the government. However, he noted that Pakistan’s biggest problem is the war on terrorism but the 10-point agenda failed to mention that.The prime minister said that the 2013 elections were approaching fast and the next budget will be made keeping the public’s problems in mind. He said that subsidies will be given in gas and electricity bills after conducting a poverty survey.Gilani also spoke about Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and said that Singh wanted to continue dialogue and talks with Pakistan, however, he had pressure from the Indian Parliament. Gilani said that Singh was welcome to come to Pakistan whenever he wanted.