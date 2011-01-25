Talks under way for body to oversee Tunisia cabinet

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisian politicians are negotiating the creation of a council to oversee the interim government, people close to the talks said Monday after days of street protests demanding that the cabinet resign.

They said the council would be tasked with protecting the revolution that toppled veteran president Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali this month, amid widespread complaints that former members of the ruling party are trying to cling on to power.The council is expected to include respected opposition politician Ahmed Mestiri, whom a range of opposition politicians and former members of the ruling RCD believe they can work with.The news came as the Tunisian army general who refused to support Ben Ali's crackdown on protesters warned that a political vacuum could bring back dictatorship.“Our revolution is your revolution. The revolution of the youth could be lost and could be exploited by those who call for a vacuum,” General Rashid Ammar told crowds outside the prime minister's office, where protesters have demanded that Prime Minister Mohamed Ghannouchi quit.“The army will protect the revolution,” he said.Ammar's decision to withdraw support from Ben Ali is widely seen as a turning point that eventually forced him to leave the country on January 14 after weeks of popular protests.Protesters, mostly from marginalized rural areas, camped out for a second night at the prime minister's office Monday.