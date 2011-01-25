Milan beat Inter to Van Bommel

Dutch World Cup star Mark van Bommel has left Bayern Munich to join Italian giants Milan after his contract with the Bundesliga giants was terminated by mutual consent.

The 33-year-old defensive midfielder's Bayern contract was set to expire in the summer and he had been widely expected to move, although Italian and European champions Inter had been tipped as a destination.""I leave Bayern with a heavy heart but with great memories,"" he told the German club's website. ""I would like to thank the club and fans for four-and-a-half beautiful and successful years.""Bayern will always be in my heart.""Bayern explained the move in a statement, saying the player had asked for his contract to be rescinded ""for sporting reasons"".""Mark was always the consummate professional, an important and successful player for Bayern and in addition a great captain,"" chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge added.""Because of what he has done for the club we have respected his wishes and wish Mark and his family all the best for their future life in Italy.""Famed for his tough tackling and leadership, Van Bommel has played for PSV and Barcelona and had also been linked with Liverpool.He won Liga and Champions League titles in his one season at Barca and two Bundesliga medals at Bayern, for whom he became their first non-German captain.Van Bommel is the Rossoneri's second Dutch signing of the transfer window, following the deal to take left-back Urby Emanuelson from Ajax.Milan are top of Serie A, four points clear of Napoli in second and nine ahead of Inter.(Source: Eurosport)