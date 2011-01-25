Ambiguities on Iranian nominations for UNESCO list resolved

TEHRAN -- Iran has resolved the ambiguities about the nominations for UNESCO Memory of the World Register list.

In March 31, 2010, Iran submitted the profiles of the books of “At-Tafhim” written by Abu Rayhan Biruni (973-1048 CE) and “Khamseh” composed by Nezami Ganjavi (c. 1141-1209 CE) to UNESCO to be inscribed on the list.The ambiguities were recognized after chair of the Registration Sub-Committee of the International Memory of the World Program at UNESCO Roslyn Russel visited Iran in June 2010 to investigate the two texts.Then, UNESCO sent back the profiles a month ago, demanding that Iran clarify when “At-Tafhim” had been registered at the Majlis Library, Museum, and Documentation Center and when it was corrected, former Iranian National Committee for Memory of the World member Ali Khakpur told the Persian service of the Mehr News Agency on Monday.“At-Tafhim” was registered in the Majlis library in 1938 and Iranian scholar Jalaleddin Homaii began to make a few corrections on it two years later.UNESCO had also asked about its previous owner and how the Majili library had gained the book.“According to a preface written by master Homaii to the book, he bought the book from someone named Mohammad Khodabandeh for 2,000 rials (about $0.19) in 1938,” Khakpur said.UNESCO had also asked about the conditions for preservation of the five versions of “Khamseh”, which are kept in the Iranian libraries.UNESCO demanded assurances from Iran concerning the quality of the conditions under which the versions are being kept.The profiles of the two works were submitted to UNESCO again before the January 15 deadline.A Persian scholar, scientist, one of the most learned men of his age and an outstanding intellectual figure, Abu Rayhan Biruni wrote “Kitab at-Tafhim Li-Awa’ili Sina’at at-Tanjim” (“Book of Instructions in the Elements of the Art of Astrology”) in 1029.The book, commonly known as “At-Tafhim”, is a self-teaching guide for astronomy which has been arranged in the Q&A style. The oldest version of the book, which has been inscribed by Mohammad ibn Jurabi in 1143 CE, is preserved at the Majlis Library, Museum, and Documentation Center.“Khamseh” (“The Quintuplet”) was composed by Nezami Ganjavi, the greatest romantic epic poet in Persian literature, who brought a colloquial and realistic style to the Persian epic.Nezami’s reputation rests on his “Khamseh” which is a pentalogy of poems written in Masnavi verse form (rhymed couplets) and totals 30,000 couplets.These five poems include the didactic work Makhzan ol-Asrar (The Treasury of Mysteries); the three traditional love stories of Khosrow and Shirin, Leili and Majnun, and Haft Paykar; and the Eskandar-nameh, which records the adventures of Alexander the Great.There are various versions of “Khamseh” in Iranian libraries, but the two versions kept at the Central Library of the University of Tehran and the library of the Shahid Motahhari School and Mosque in Tehran are the ones that have been nominated for registration with UNESCO.