Exxon profit lifted by oil price

Rising oil prices and higher demand for fuel has pushed up profits at U.S. oil firm Exxon Mobil.

The company reported a net profit for the fourth quarter of $9.25b (£5.8b), a rise of 53 percent on the same period a year ago, and ahead of analysts' forecasts.Revenues rose 17 percent to $105.2b from $89.8b a year earlier.Exxon also said that oil-equivalent production increased, lifted by its liquefied natural gas operations in the Persian Gulf state of Qatar.The company believes that natural gas will surpass coal as the world's second-largest energy source after oil by 2030.Exxon has invested heavily in natural gas in recent years.""Exxon Mobil will continue to invest in technology and innovation to develop new economic energy supplies to help meet this demand while looking for ways to reduce environmental impacts,"" said Rex Tillerson, chief executive officer.The company believes environmental policies targeting carbon dioxide emissions will drive the uptake of natural gas. (Source: BBC)