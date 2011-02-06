Photo exhibit captures women’s role in Iranian revolution

TEHRAN -- A photo exhibition featuring Iranian women in demonstrations before the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 is currently underway at the Behzad Gallery in Tehran.

Sixty photos by veteran Iranian photographer and filmmaker Akbar Nazemi have been showcased at the exhibit entitled “Women in Revolution”.“Influence of an art exhibit depends on how much an artist is given a free hand to organize it. It depends on how much an artist like me is allowed to show his/her works without assuming any control or censorship on them,” Nazemi told the Persian service of ISNA on Sunday.“A photographer of a revolution has an obligation to deliver the message of the revolution to the next generations, linking them to together,” he added.A gallery of the Art Bureau in Tehran played host to the Women in Revolution exhibit in January and February 2010. A book of photos entitled “The Revolution in Photos by Akbar Nazemi” was also introduced at the show.“The book contains 95 percent of my works and I wished people to see them,” Nazemi said.“It was amazing for people, particularly for the students and the young generation, who saw the photos in the book,” he added.“From the book, they learned that Iranian Communists, Christians, Jews, Zoroastrians and women wearing no hijab had also contributed to the victory of the revolution. This victory has not been the outcome of a certain group of people,” he noted.Nazemi called on Iranian officials to change the young generation’s pessimism towards the revolution by considering these documents such as photos.He said that he has tried to portray the revolution in his photos as it occurred.“Otherwise, it will be turned into an uninteresting worn out thing that provokes everyone’s hatred.” Nazemi mentioned.The show runs until February 10.Photo: Photographer Akbar Nazemi poses at the Women in Revolution exhibit at the Art Bureau in Tehran on January 31, 2010. (ISNA/Marzieh Ebrahimi)