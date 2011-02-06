Iranian galleries to display collections at Art Dubai 2011

TEHRAN -- Iranian art galleries will be displaying their collections at the Art Dubai 2011 this year running from March 16-19.

Asar, Etemad and Mah are the three Iranian galleries to showcase their artworks along with 79 other galleries coming from 33 countries.As the leading contemporary art fair in the region, Art Dubai has become the essential gathering place for collectors, artists and art professionals from across the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, and beyond.Art Dubai features an extensive program of collateral events. They include Global Art Forum in which a series of discussions and debates featuring world-renowned artists, curators, critics and art professionals are gathered.Also included is the Start program that operates art workshops for refugee and orphaned children throughout the region.Organizers have also launched the Abraaj Capital Art Prize (ACAP) since 2008. It is the only art award specifically for the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia. It is the only prize to reward proposals rather than completed works of art.The winning artists go on to create their artworks along with an international curator appointed by ACAP. The one million U.S. dollar prize is estimated to be valued as the world’s most generous art award.