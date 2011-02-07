Algeria asserts Iran's nuclear rights

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has thrown his country's weight behind Iran's right to use nuclear energy for peaceful applications, Press TV reported.

In a Sunday meeting with Iran's new Ambassador to Algiers Mahmoud Mohammadi, the Algerian president highlighted Iran's significant role in regional and international relations .He said Iran and Algeria share common stance on leading global issues and voiced his country's resolve in strengthening bilateral ties and holding consultation with Iran in international organizations and bodies.Bouteflika further noted that Iran has established amicable relations with Muslim countries, stressing that the Islamic Republic has never attacked any country.Mohammadi, for his part, said Iran is resolute to strengthen ties with Algeria in all fields.Iran and Algeria have stepped up efforts to enhance relations during recent years as the two countries' officials have exchanged many visits.In November, Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Rahimi and Algerian Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia held the first session of Iran-Algeria High Joint Commission in the Iranian capital, Tehran.The two sides stressed the need to bolster bilateral economic cooperation, which currently stands at about $150 million annually.Photo: Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika