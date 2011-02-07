Wife of man killed by American commits suicide

FAISALABAD (Dawn) -- A Pakistani woman, believing her husband's accused killer, a U.S. consular employee, would be freed, killed herself, members of her family said.

Shumaila Kanwal, wife of Faheem Ahmed, one of two men Raymond Davis is accused of fatally shooting Jan. 27 in Lahore, died Sunday in a hospital after swallowing insecticide, Dawn reported, quoting hospital officials.When she was brought to the hospital, Ms. Kanwal told newsmen that she had decided to end her life in protest against “favorable treatment being accorded to the killer of her husband by police and reports that he will be set free”.Ms. Kanwal had married Faheem Ahmed about six months ago.Her cousin said the 26-year old widow had taken insecticides to kill herself after learning Davis would be handed over to the U.S. government without trial. She had returned to her parents’ home from Gadri village near Chak Jhumra a couple of days ago.She had told newsmen gathered at the hospital: “The killer is being treated as a guest at the police station. I need justice and blood for the blood of my husband.”She said that even after 11 days after the murder of her husband, there had been no progress in the case.Activists of Jamat-i-Islami gathered outside the hospital and held a demonstration.JI district chief Azeem Randhawa said Ms Kanwal was an orphan and her mother was disabled.Agencies add: Faheem’s brother Mohammad Waseem told AFP that Ms Kanwal was plunged into a “severe depression” by her husband’s death.She took the poison before dawn and was rushed to the hospital early on Sunday, he said.