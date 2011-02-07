Larijani to travel to Qatar on Wednesday

TEHRAN -- Iran’s ambassador to Doha has announced that Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani will travel to Qatar on Wednesday.

Larijani’s one-day trip to Doha is intended to promote political and parliamentary cooperation between Iran and Qatar, Ambassador Abdollah Sohrabi told the Mehr News Agency on Monday.Larijani is scheduled to hold talks with Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani and a number of other officials on the latest developments in the world, particularly in Muslim countries.A number of lawmakers will be accompanying Larijani in the visit