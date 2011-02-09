Canadians less optimistic about economy

Canadians are less optimistic about the outlook for the national economy and their personal financial situation than they were last year, according to the latest RBC Canadian Consumer Outlook Index. Less than one-half (43 percent) feel the economy will improve over the next year, down from 56 percent reported last January. In addition, only 38 percent of Canadians feel their personal financial situation will improve over the next 12 months, compared to 45 percent one year ago. Despite the cautious economic outlook, there are indications Canada's economy will continue to grow in 2011 and 2012, said RBC. ""While the pace of the recovery will remain moderate, we are projecting growth of 3.2 percent this year and 3.1 percent in 2012, representing the fastest pace of growth over the past four years,"" said Craig Wright, senior vice-president and chief economist at RBC. ""As the economy continues to expand, we expect interest rates to drift moderately higher through the coming year. This should limit pressure on household balance sheets in an environment of continued employment gains."" And job anxiety has eased, found the survey of 3,533 Canadians. This year, 20 percent of Canadians surveyed stated they or someone in their household is worried about losing their job or being laid off, a drop from 26 percent in January 2010. Job anxiety was highest in Ontario (23 percent) and lowest in the Prairies (15 percent). While only 43 percent of Canadians feel the economy will improve over the next year, Albertans are much more optimistic (61 percent) and Quebecers less optimistic (32 percent) than the national average. As for the current state of the economy, 60 percent of Canadians describe it as ""good"", with the Prairies (77 percent) and Alberta (75 percent) feeling the most positive. (Source: hrreporter.com)