Japanese economy: the good and bad news

Japanese consumers were more optimistic about their economic outlook in January, the first time the mood has improved in seven months, but the IMF has warned Japan's debt and deficit are “not sustainable”.

According to the Japanese Cabinet Office, the consumer sentiment index was 41.1 in January, up from 40.1 in December. Japan is the world's second-biggest economy and has been trying to accelerate growth.Analysts said government moves to boost consumer spending may mean sentiment and growth improves in coming months. An index reading of 50 indicates there are equal numbers of optimists and pessimists.The government has been trying to stoke domestic demand and lure consumers back into spending.It has put in place a number of subsidy plans, most recently offering consumers discounts based on the environmental credentials of the cars or household appliances and electronics they were planning to buy.However, the IMF’s deputy managing director Naoyuki Shinohara said that Japan's outstanding debts and fiscal deficits were “not sustainable over the medium- and long-term"".Shinohara also warned that Japanese banks might need to further increase capital buffers against risks such as a possible economic slowdown from European debt problems and bursting of a Chinese property boom.Last month Standard & Poor's cut Japan's credit rating one notch to ""AA-"" from ""AA"", saying the government lacked a ""coherent strategy"" in efforts to ease the highest debt proportional to GDP of any developed nation.Nearly a third of the Japanese government’s spending is being swallowed up by a social security system catering to a rapidly greying society, Standard & Poor's warned, with that ratio set to rise without reforms as Japan continues to age. (Source: investortoday.co.uk)