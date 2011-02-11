Puyol likely to miss Arsenal tie

Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola has confirmed that defender Carles Puyol is almost certain to miss Wednesday's Champions League tie against Arsenal due to injury.

Puyol has not appeared for Barca since a 3-0 win over Racing Santander on January 22 as he has been struggling with a knee injury.Though he has taken part in light training, the defender is some way short of match fitness and Guardiola told a press conference on Friday that Puyol's chances of featuring at Emirates Stadium are ""really complicated"".Puyol will not play in Saturday's league fixture against Sporting Gijon and must be considered extremely doubtful to take part in Wednesday's Champions League second round, first leg tie.If the World Cup winner is absent, then Guardiola is likely to use Eric Abidal in a central position, as he has done in recent La Liga games. That would mean Maxwell retaining his place at left back.(Source: Socernet)