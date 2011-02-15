Tunisia coast guard accused of ramming migrant boat

TUNIS (AFP) – Tunisia stepped up naval patrols Tuesday to stop migrants from crossing to Italy as its coast guard was accused of deliberately ramming one boat of asylum-seekers, drowning at least five.

The accusations were made late Monday by eight migrants on the boat that was attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, which is struggling to cope with a flood of thousands of people trying to enter Europe illegally.Thirty people were missing, the survivors claimed. There was no official confirmation.Eleven families that said they lost relatives in the sinking said they would take legal action Tuesday against the crew of the coast guard vessel they said was involved, the “Liberte 302”.Survivors told AFP that the coast guard ship had rammed their boat, splitting it in half on Friday.“The boat... was carrying 120 passengers, 85 people were saved, five died and 30 are still missing,” said one of the survivors, 23-year-old Ziad Ben Abdaalah.Seven others confirmed his statements in comments to AFP. Each of them said they paid 2,000 dinars ($1,400, 1,000 euros) for the attempted trip.Ben Abdaalah said that about 12 hours into the crossing, a coast guard vessel gave the order to stop the engines and then charged.Survivors said they had seen an Italian helicopter flying above and then another Tunisian coastguard boat arrived on the scene to rescue them.Tunisians have longed used Italy as a stepping stone into Europe, where they want to find work, but there has been an increase in arrivals following the ouster of Tunisian president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali last month with good weather also playing a part.About 5,000 migrants, most of them Tunisians, have landed on the small island of Lampedusa, which is closer to Tunisia than mainland Europe, in about the past week and the Italian government has declared a humanitarian disaster.