Contador doping ban to be lifted

Tour de France champion Alberto Contador will have his provisional one-year ban for failing a dope test lifted on appeal by the Spanish Cycling Federation.

The 28-year-old three-times Tour champion, the outstanding rider of his generation, has been suspended provisionally since August after the Spaniard tested positive for a small amount of the banned anabolic agent clenbuterol.The Federation said it was unable to comment on the reports, and whether Contador was to be officially informed of their decision on Tuesday, as it was a secret process.""We haven't heard any official information from the federation,"" Contador's agent Jacinto Vidarte told Reuters.""We are waiting for a communication from them and so far we don't know anything. We've seen what's been published in the Spanish press, but that's it.""Spanish daily El Pais said that according to sources close to the RFEC disciplinary committee, the committee had decided to accept Contador's appeal that he had inadvertently consumed the banned substance after eating a piece of contaminated meat during the Tour.If he is cleared as reported on Tuesday, Contador will be able to compete in the Tour of Algarve which starts on Wednesday.Once the decision has been communicated, the International Cycling Union (UCI) and World Anti-Doping Agency will have one month to decide whether to take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport if they disagree with the ruling.(Source: Reuters)