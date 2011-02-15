Inflation hit nearly 5% in China

BEIJING — Consumer prices in China rose 4.9 percent in January when compared with the same month a year earlier, the government reported Tuesday, as inflation remains a worry in the fast-growing major economy.

The rise in prices was less than expected, but economists said that could have been a result of a move by the statistics bureau to give diminished weight to food prices. Food previously accounted for a third of the basket of goods that made up the index. The shift made it impossible to directly compare the January data to earlier months.Paul Cavey, head of China economics at Macquarie Securities, said the data showed that prices for goods other than food are rising sharply. Prices for nonfood items rose 2.6 percent in January over a year earlier, compared with a rise of 2.1 percent in December. “This shows a broadening of inflation away from just food,” Mr. Cavey said.China has been fighting rising prices by raising interest rates and ordering banks to issue less credit. It has also allowed its currency, the renminbi, to appreciate against the dollar, albeit slowly.(Source: The New York Times)