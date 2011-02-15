Foreign scholars to attend Tehran congress on Nasir ad-Din Tusi

TEHRAN -- Foreign scholars and academics will attend congress on the Iranian polymath Khwaja Nasir ad-Din Tusi on February 23 and 24.

About 50 renowned figures in mathematics, astrology, history, literature and music from Iran and other countries will in attendance at congress, the secretary of the event Seyyed Saeid Mirmohammad-Sadeq told the Persian service of MNA.Academics from France, U.S., Algeria, Canada, Japan, Libya, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan and Jordan will also attend.The congress will hold eleven meetings on different issues including wisdom, history, literature and art, mathematic, astrology and science, he said.Ten books on Khwaja Nasir ad-Din Tusi will be unveiled On the sidelines of the congress, Mirmohammad-Sadeq announced.He lamented the officials for not supporting the festival although he did not name any specific organization.Outstanding Persian philosopher, scientist, and mathematician Khwaja Nasir ad-Din Tusi (1201-1274) spent 26 years studying in Alamut and other castles of the Ismailites, a Shia sect that was most active as a religio-political movement from the 9th to 13th centuries through its subsects, the Fatimids, the Qaramitah, and the Assassins.With the fall in 1256 of Alamut to Hulegu Khan (c. 1217–1265), grandson of Genghis Khan, Khwaja Nasir immediately accepted a position with the Mongols as a scientific adviser.