We’re the best in the world, Iran Greco-Roman coach says

Tehran Times Sports Desk TEHRAN -- Iran's Greco-Roman wrestling coach Mohammad Bana said on Wednesday that his team is the best in the world.

Prior to the Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship which will be held in Minsk, Belarus on February 19 and 20, Bana has stated , “We are fully prepared to take part in the event. Iran is going to get the best results in Minsk. In my opinion, Iran is the best team in the world.”“Although the 10 best teams are going to participate in this edition we will defend our title. However, our priority is to acquire quota places in the competitions which will be held in Istanbul, Turkey next year for the 2012 London Olympic Games. It's time for us to get serious about claiming gold for the first time in the Olympic Games,’ he commented.Iran won the Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship for the first time in Armenia last year.