Iran unveils commemorative stamp for monotheistic religions

TEHRAN -- Iran unveiled a stamp during a meeting to promote the convergence of monotheistic religions”, which was held in Tehran on Tuesday,

The Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Mohammad Hosseini attended the meeting, which took place at the Enqelab Hotel. A group of followers from the different religions in the country also attended.Representatives of the different monotheistic religious minorities, ambassador of Armenia, Vatican representative, and several MPs also participated.The ceremony began with a short speech delivered by Hosseini. He talked about how different religions live peacefully together in the country and said, “In Iran people live peacefully with each other’s religions based on their commonalities, and their officials also have the same attitude.”He also talked about Noruz as a tradition promoting peace and kindness.Deputy Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance for Cultural Affairs Bahman Dorri was also present at the session said that religious minorities in Iran have always been respected; and, that they are Iranians and will always be Iranians.Christian MP Robert Biglarian also remarked that Iranian religious minorities have been actively present in different historical events over the years.He also talked about the unity that is among the different religions and stressed this solidarity, like every other phenomenon, needs to be promoted in order to avoid future problems.An exhibition of religious rituals of the monotheistic religions was also on display to the public at the ceremony.Photo: A poster bearing an image of a “convergence of monotheistic religions” stamp and signatures of the Iranian culture minister and the representatives of the different monotheistic religious minorities in Iran was unveiled during a meeting at Tehran’s Enqelab Hotel on February 15, 2011. (Photo by IRNA)