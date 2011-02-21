Terrorists kill two police officers in west Iran

TEHRAN -- Two Iranian police officers were killed in a terrorist attack in the city of Marivan in the western province of Kordestan on Saturday night, a police official announced on Sunday.

In a terrorist attack unidentified gunmen opened fire on a police patrol unit, killing two police officers and injuring two others, said Kordestan deputy police chief Mohammad Qanbari.The attack happened at around 8 p.m. local time.The dead officers were Amjad Mohammadi Qasrian and Hamed Ranjbar whose funeral processions were held on Sunday.It has been also reported that one of the injured is in critical condition.Qanbari also announced that police have launched a full investigation into the incident.Deputy Governor of Kordestan Province Iraj Hassanzadeh said on Sunday that the terrorist attack was intended to create sectarian strife among Muslims in the country.The enemies of Iran carry out such attacks because they are afraid of unity among Muslims, Hassanzadeh added.He also said that the culprits will be apprehended and brought to book as soon as possible