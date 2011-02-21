Iran discovers new gas field in Khorasan Razavi

TEHRAN -- The Khorasan Razavi Province governor said a new gas field has been discovered named Kape’ Dagh in the province. Mahmoud Salahi said the field is located 120 kilometers northeast of Mashhad, near the border with Turkmenistan, IRINN reported.

“We predict we can produce over 120 million cubic meters gas daily from the field,” he said.The official pointed out that remaining assessment on the capacity of the gas field will be carried out in six months and cost about $14 million.This new field will turn the Khorasan Razavi Province into the second biggest producer of natural gas in Iran after Bushehr Province