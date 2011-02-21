Help Prevent Bipolar Disorder

Find quality psychiatric care. Feeling comfortable, respected and able to speak honestly about your condition with your doctor is essential to both the treatment and coping process for bipolar disorder. You need to know you can trust your doctor to listen to your concerns and thoughts about your treatment. It may be helpful to ask for recommendations from other doctors or patients to find the best doctor for you.

- Maintain a regular daily exercise routine. Not only will exercising help elevate your mood, but it should also help enforce structure in your day by establishing a schedule. Keeping your body in shape is an effective way to feel stronger physically and emotionally with any condition, including bipolar disorder.- Be sure to get plenty of sleep and keep to a regular schedule in terms of what time you go to bed and wake up each day. Lack of sleep can bring on manic episodes.It is therefore important to be well rested and avoid major changes to your sleep schedule, such as traveling large distances that involve several time zones. You may want to talk to your doctor about using sleep aids, such as medication, if you have difficulty sleeping through the night or falling asleep.- Eat well-balanced, healthy meals and avoid caffeine whenever possible. Talk to your doctor about nutrients and vitamins that may help treat your bipolar disorder. Also, avoid drinking alcohol, especially when taking medication, as alcohol may offset the positive effects of the medication.- Take your medication even when you are feeling healthy. There is sometimes a tendency among people with bipolar disorder to stop taking their medication when they are feeling happy or even high from a manic episode. It's important to keep your mood stabilized by taking your medication each day, regardless of your mood on that particular day.- Reduce stress in your daily life at home and work. Some people with bipolar disorder have difficulty working full-time jobs because of the constant stress and find it helpful to work less strenuous or part-time schedules, when possible. Try not to take on more responsibility in your household than you can manage, as stress may induce a manic episode.Tips & Warnings- Seek medical care as soon as you notice any warning signs of a manic episode in your behavior. Your doctor may be able to help prevent the episode with medication if you are able to provide advance notice of sudden shifts in your mood or behavior.(Source: Ehow.com)