Iran honors developers of “Mir Mahna” computer game

TEHRAN -- The developers of the Iranian computer game “Mir Mahna” were honored during the unveiling ceremony at the Sureh Hall on Saturday.

The project manager Morteza Rezaii, the technical director Behnam Aqajani, the character designer Ebrahim Dibaj and other crew members were honored at the ceremony.The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini and officials from Iran National Foundation of Computer Games.“The inspiration of the computer game from national figures is a very auspicious event. It is necessary for us to introduce our heroes and luminaries to new generations,” Hosseini mentioned at the ceremony.Mir Mahna was an Iranian national hero who defeated the Dutch forces and liberated Iranian southern cities from the colonizers at the end of the reign of Nader Shah Afshar (1736-1747).The Iranian National Foundation of Computer Games Director Behruz named “Mir Mahna” the first computer game that is about a contemporary Iranian hero.“We welcome the development of human sources for the computer game industry since we believe that they will be able to emphasize the Iranian culture,” he said.Afterwards, the project manger of the game Morteza Rezaii, gave a speech explaining the process of developing “Mir-Mahna”.“We do not have enough sources for developing the game. We have read Nader Ebrahimi’s book on Mir Mahna which has provided us with good information about this national hero,” he added.Iran’s National Foundation of Computer Games has unveiled the first Iranian national computer game “Garshasp Gorz-e-Serit” during a ceremony in November 2010.Photo: A poster of the Mir Mahna computer game