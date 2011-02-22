Persian calligraphy works on display at Malaysian gallery

TEHRAN -- Calligraphy artworks by the Iranian artist Gholam-Hossein Seddiqi are currently on display during an exhibition in Kuala Lampur.The Cube Gallery is displaying 40 calligraphy artworks by Seddiqi in an exhibition that runs until March 5.Iranian poet Kiumars Mahdavi diesTEHRAN -- The Iranian poet, Kiumars Mahdavi, has died of a heart attack on Saturday.Dubbed as “Khadiv”, he was the managing director of the Iran Poet Association since 1980.He held the association’s sessions each Wednesday at his home, poet Mohammad-Javad Mohabbat told the Persian service of Fars News Agency.He was buried in the Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery on Monday.Zolfonun to perform Iranian-Indian fusion music concertsTEHRAN -- Jalal Zolfonun and a group of young Iranian musicians are scheduled to perform two concerts of Iranian-Indian fusion music at Vahdat Hall next month.The group, which will be conducted by Vahid Ayrian, will perform concerts entitled “The Song of the Earth” on March 2 and 3..