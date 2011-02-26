Gaddafi gangs go on crime spree in Tripoli

RABAT/TRIPOLI – The embattled Libyan regime passed out guns to civilian supporters, set up checkpoints Saturday and sent armed patrols roving the terrorized capital to try to maintain control of Muammar Gaddafi's stronghold and quash dissent as rebels consolidate control elsewhere in the North African nation.

Residents of its eastern Tajoura district spread concrete blocks, large rocks and even chopped-down palm trees as makeshift barricades to prevent the SUVs filled with young men wielding automatic weapons from entering their neighborhood -- a hotspot of previous protests, the Associated Press reported.With tensions running high in Tripoli, scores of people in the neighborhood turned out at a funeral for a 44-year-old man killed in clashes with pro-regime forces. Anwar Algadi was killed Friday, with the cause of death listed as “a live bullet to the head,” according to his brother, Mohammed.Armed men in green armbands, along with uniformed security forces check those trying to enter the district, where graffiti that says “Gaddafi, you Jew,” “Down to the dog,” and “Tajoura is free” was scrawled on walls.Meanwhile dozens of people were severely wounded Saturday in western Libyan after security forces opened fire, the Quryna newspaper reported.The Al-Khuweildi al-Humaidi battalion opened fire in an area along a strip on the Mediterranean cost between the cities of Sabratha and Surman, the online version of Quryna reported, quoting its correspondent there. It did not specify the circumstances of the shooting and who the victims were.Outside the capital, rebels held a long swath of about half of Libya's 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometer) Mediterranean coastline where most of the population lives, and even captured a brigadier general and a soldier Saturday as the Libyan army tried to retake an air base east of Tripoli. The state-run news agency also said the opposition held an air defense commander and several other officers.On Friday, pro-Gaddafi militiamen -- including snipers -- fired on protesters trying to mount the first significant anti-government marches in days in Tripoli.Gaddafi, speaking from the ramparts of a historic Tripoli fort, told supporters to prepare to defend the nation as he faced the biggest challenge to his 42-year rule.“At the suitable time, we will open the arms depot so all Libyans and tribes become armed, so that Libya becomes red with fire,” Gaddafi said.International pressure increasesInternal and international pressure is mounting on Gaddafi to stand down from power.Within the country, anti-government protesters said the demonstrations were gaining support, and footage believed to be filmed on Friday appeared to show soldiers in uniform joining the protesters, Al Jazeera reported.The footage showed soldiers being carried on the shoulders of demonstrators in the city of Az Zawiyah, after having reportedly turned against the government - a scene activists said is being repeated across the country.Al Jazeera, however, is unable to independently verify the content of the video, which was obtained via social networking websites.Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Libya reported on Friday that army commanders in the east who had renounced Gaddafi's leadership had told her that military commanders in the country's west were also beginning to turn against him.They warned, however, that the Khamis Brigade, an army special forces brigade that is loyal to the Gaddafi family and is equipped with sophisticated weaponry, is currently still fighting anti-government forces.Al Jazeera’s correspondent, who cannot be named for security reasons, said that despite the gains, people are anxious about what Gaddafi might do next, and the fact that his loyalists were still at large.Abu Yousef, a resident from the town of Tajoura, told Al Jazeera on Saturday that live ammunition was being used against anti-government protesters.“Security forces are also searching houses in the area and killing those who they accuse of being against the government,” he said.Anti-government protesters have attacked black Africans in Libya, taking them for mercenaries.Crackdown after prayersSecurity forces loyal to Gaddafi reportedly also opened fire on anti-government protesters in the capital, Tripoli, after prayers on Friday.Heavy gun fire was reported in the districts of Fashloum, Ashour, Jumhouria and Souq Al, sources told Al Jazeera.The offensive came after Gaddafi appeared in Tripoli's Green Square on Friday, to address a crowd of his supporters.The speech, which also referred to Libya's war of independence with Italy, appeared to be aimed at rallying what remains of his support base, with specific reference to the country's youth.An earlier speech, on Thursday evening had been made by phone, leading to speculation about his physical condition. But the footage aired on Friday showed the leader standing above the square, waving his fist as he spoke.In the rooftop address Gaddafi urged his supporters below to “defend Libya”.“If needs be, we will open all the arsenals. We will fight them and we will beat them,” he said.International condemnationThe eastern region of the oil-rich North African nation is now believed to be largely free of Gaddafi control since the popular uprising began on February 14, with protests in the city of Benghazi inspired by revolutions in Egypt and Tunisia.Al Jazeera's Hoda Abdel-Hamid, reporting from the town of Al-Baida in eastern Libya on Saturday, said that while many parts of the country's east is no longer government controlled, local residents do not want to separate from the rest of Libya.“They still want a united Libya, and want Tripoli to remain its capital,” she said.