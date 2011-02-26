Ayatollah Sistani calls for progress after Iraq demos

NAJAF (AFP)— The spiritual leader of Iraq's Shia majority, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, called on politicians Saturday to slash their benefits and improve public services, a day after thousands took part in a nationwide “Day of Rage”.

The top Shia religious authority said that the government needed to make progress on improving power supplies, providing food for the needy, creating jobs and combating corruption.He also called on Iraq's leaders to “cancel unacceptable benefits” given to current and former politicians, and said they must “not invent unnecessary government positions that cost Iraq money”.Sistani, who is based in the central shrine city of Najaf and rarely wades into politics, warned that the “current way of managing the state will lead to delays in taking radical solutions for people's problems.”State television cited government spokesman Ali al-Dabbagh as saying that at Sunday's meeting the cabinet would discuss the problems and work on an action plan.His remarks came after New York-based Human Rights Watch called on Iraqi authorities to open inquiries into all deaths as well as any illegal use of force by security forces.The cabinet is to dedicate its meeting today to the issues raised in the Friday protests, while a human rights group said investigations had to be opened into the deaths of demonstrators who rallied against high levels of corruption and unemployment, as well as poor public services.In Baghdad, traffic was once again allowed to pass through the capital's Tahrir Square where 5,000 demonstrators had gathered, the biggest of at least 17 separate protests across Iraq.While the majority of protests were mainly peaceful, clashes with police left 16 demonstrators dead and more than 130 injured, according to an AFP tally based on official sources.Four government buildings were set ablaze and one provincial governor resigned on Friday.Another protester was killed in clashes at a rally on Saturday near the western city of Ramadi, while demonstrations were also taking place in the southern city of Nasiriyah.Despite most traffic curbs being lifted on the capital, concrete blast walls remained stationed on Jumhuriyah bridge, which connects Tahrir Square to Baghdad's heavily-fortified Green Zone, home to the U.S. embassy and parliament.On Friday, security forces at the square used water cannons and tear gas to disperse angry demonstrators, who had thrown stones, shoes and plastic bottles at riot police and soldiers blocking off the bridge. An interior ministry official said 15 people were wounded.