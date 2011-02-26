Leader condoles passing of Imam Khomeini’s son-in-law

TEHRAN – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has expressed his condolences to the family of Imam Khomeini’s son-in-law.

Mahmoud Boroujerdi died of cancer on Saturday at the age of 76. He was married to Zahra Mostafavi, Imam Khomeini’s daughter.He served in the education, foreign and culture ministry. He also served as the Iranian Ambassador to Finland.He was also the head of the International Institute for Dialogue among Cultures and Civilizations.Following is the text of Leader’s message of condolence:“We with great sorrow learnt that Mr. Mahmoud Boroujerdi, Imam Khomeini’s son-in-law, has passed away after suffering from a debilitating disease for a long time.I express my condolences to the respectable wife and children of this respectable figure and to Imam Khomeini’s household and pray to God for mercy on his soul.”President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Majlis speaker Ali Larijani, and Expediency Council Chairman Hashemi Rafsanjani also sent messages of condolences to the family of Boroujerdi.