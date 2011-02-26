Iranian MP criticizes UN approach toward plight of Palestinian women

TEHRAN -- Iranian lawmaker Fatemeh Ajorlu has criticized the United Nations for the approach it has adopted toward the plight of women and children in the occupied territories.

Ajorlu made the remarks on Saturday at the 55th session of the Commission on the Status of Women which opened at United Nations Headquarters in New York on February 22 and runs until March 4.Ajorlu lamented the fact that the report by UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon did not refer to the occupation which is the root cause of the grave situation that the Palestinian women are suffering.The report is a serious violation of human rights and has ignored the fact that Gaza is under blockade and Israel does not allow humanitarian aid to reach to the Palestinians, she stated.“The Islamic Republic of Iran expects the UN secretary general to address the aforementioned concerns in his next reports,” Ajorlu added.She also described the suffering of Palestinian women as the greatest tragedy in contemporary history.Elsewhere in her remarks, Ajorlu briefed the participants about Iran’s achievements in the area of women’s rights