Lebanese official calls passage of Iran warships through Suez Canal significant

TEHRAN – The vice president of the Supreme Shia Islamic Council of Lebanon has described the passage of two Iranian warships through the Suez Canal as significant.

Sheikh Abdel Amir Kabalan made the remarks during a meeting with Tehran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Ghazanfar Roknabadi, in Beirut on Friday.Two Iranian warships docked in Syria on Wednesday after passing through the Suez Canal into the Mediterranean Sea.They are the first Iranian Navy vessels to enter the Mediterranean Sea since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.According to the commander of the Iranian Navy, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, the ships are not performing military exercises but are only making a routine and friendly visit.The warships carry the message of peace and friendship to the countries of the world, Sayyari stated