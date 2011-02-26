Persian Press Review

This column features excerpts from the editorials, commentaries, and news articles of the leading Iranian newspapers.

Saturday’s headlinesJAVAN: MKO has sneaked into the heart of seditionTEHRAN-E EMROOZ: Economy minister opposes wage increaseTAFAHOM: President says the year 1390 (March 2011- March 2012) will be leap forward in construction of the countryTAFAHOM: Iran is second largest steel producer in Middle EastHAMSHAHRI: Eradicating poverty from the face of south city (south Tehran)HEMAYAT: Demonstrations in Egypt and Yemen; massacre of protesters in LibyaKAYHAN: Malik Abdullah promises to contain revolution; people say we won’t be deceivedKAYHAN: Expel the ambassador of mad colonel (Gaddafi), students shoutKHORASAN: Oil prices jump greatly as tension heightens in LibyaIRAN: Obama in a letter to Leader admits the key role of Iran in region and worldJAHAN SANAT: Turkey seeks to set up bank in IranJAVAN: Pentagon is getting ready for military attack on LibyaLeading articlesIn an interview with JAVAN, Tayebeh Safaei, head of women’s faction in Majlis, says women do not play a major role in decision-making in the sitting parliament. She complains that despite that fact that there are many highly qualified women in our society currently there is only eight women MPs in the parliament, adding women expect officials to trust them. She adds women have not yet succeeded to take the leadership of a parliamentary commission or even include a woman in the Majlis presiding board. Elsewhere in her interview she says during the reformist administration the issues related to violence against women were drawn up in accordance with the wishes of international bodies and the approval of conventions on women were also based on with the international institutes and this was in antagonism with the views of clerics. She also says under the slogan of freedom and gender equality woman are abused in an immoral way in the world.KAYHAN in an analysis says the domino of the collapse of pro-U.S. dictators in the region have cast light on certain secrets. Popular uprising against despotic rulers in the Middle East and North Africa have greatly shocked Washington and Tel Aviv and this has made them to air hasty and conflicting remarks about developments in these countries. From the beginning of the uprising against dictatorial regimes White House politicians not only have made wrong analyses of developments they have also moved from minor mistakes to big ones. The columnist says during this time people have found out about the self-proclaimed slogans of “democracy”, “human rights”, “the Middle East peace”, and “change” by Washington. People see these slogans by the U.S. and Israel nothing other than a ploy to plunder the wealth of the regional nations and doing treason against them. Today it is undeniable that the regional nations are fed up with the U.S. intervention. The writer adds as western analysts and journalist acknowledge in their writing with the gradual disappearance of U.S. hegemony in the region it is the Islamic Republic which is playing the vital role in political developments in the Middle East.MARDOMSALARI in an editorial says if governments really do not want to find a destiny similar to Gaddafi, Mubarak and …, they should give in to their people’s demands. Any state which stands against the will of people will find the same fate as Qaddafis, Mubaraks, Saddams, and others. Gaddafi, at the end of his rule, instead of listening to the voice of people, calls them mouse, dog, addict and alcoholic. The military officers who were used to kneel down in front of him and obeyed his orders have mutinied and joined the people. Despite losing the control of a large part of the country the colonel still shouts, threatens, massacres in order to stay in power for a few more days. Rulers of Islamic states should learn from these events and before it is too late they should bow to the will of masses, otherwise neither advanced weaponry, nor prison or massacre can salvage them. Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi, Saddam Hussein, Ben Ali and tens of other dictators were armed to the teeth, but could these weapons rescue them