Egypt military angers protesters with show of force

CAIRO (Reuters) – Soldiers used force on Saturday to break up a protest demanding more political reform in Egypt, demonstrators said, in the toughest move yet against opposition activists who accused the country's military rulers of “betraying the people.”

Protesters said the soldiers had moved against them after midnight, firing in the air and using sticks to break up the remnants of a demonstration urging the military to enact deeper reforms including a complete overhaul of the cabinet.The Supreme Council of the Armed Forces, which has been governing Egypt since President Hosni Mubarak stepped down in the face of a mass uprising, said there had been no order “to assault” the protesters and it was not intentional.“What happened last night was ... the result of unintentional altercations between the military police and the children of the revolution,” the council said, according to state news agency MENA.Ashraf Omar, a demonstrator, said soldiers had used tasers and batons against the protesters. “I thought things would change. I wanted to give the government a chance but there is no hope with this regime,” he said.The military council has promised constitutional changes leading to free and fair elections within six months. The judicial council tasked with drafting the constitutional reforms is expected to announce its proposals soon.As it manages domestic affairs for the first time in decades, the military also wants Egyptians to get back to work to revive an economy drained by weeks of turmoil unleashed by the mass uprising that toppled Mubarak on February 11.Thousands of Egyptians had gathered in Tahrir Square on Friday to press broader demands including the replacement of the prime minister, who was appointed by the ousted president in the last weeks of his rule and had long served his administration.