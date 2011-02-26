German data show eurozone inflation pressure

Eurozone inflation pressures are mounting faster than feared, German data indicated on Friday, strengthening the case for the European Central Bank hinting next week at possible interest rate rises on the horizon.

German annual inflation rose to 2.2 per cent this month – the highest since October 2008 – from 2 per cent in January, on a harmonized European basis, according to the country’s statistical office.The larger-than-expected acceleration could have pushed eurozone inflation as high as 2.5 per cent in February, economists said, with the unrest in north Africa and higher oil prices adding to the risks of further rises in coming months.Energy, food and other commodity price rises largely explained the latest surge, but eurozone purchasing managers’ indices earlier this week suggested businesses were taking advantage of robust economic growth to pass on higher raw material costs to their customers. Eurozone inflation data for February are published on TuesdayThe ECB is also worried about higher headline inflation fuelling wage demands and has pledged to act against such “second round” effects. That could lead to Jean-Claude Trichet, president, stepping up his warnings about inflation risks after the ECB’s governing council meeting next Thursday.ECB policymakers have emphasized recently that eurozone interest rates have been left at record lows for an extended period – despite economic growth resuming. Axel Weber, Bundesbank president, this week said Germany’s economy could grow by 2.5 per cent this year, after 3.5 per cent in 2010.No interest rate increase has been signaled for next week. “Given its economic cycle, Germany would be the first place you would expect ‘second round effects’ to emerge – but so far there is little evidence of that and even less at the eurozone level,” said Dirk Schumacher, economist at Goldman Sachs in Frankfurt. However financial markets have priced in a ECB rate rise in June.The eurozone debt crisis, which has hit Spain, Portugal, Greece and Ireland, has persuaded the euro’s monetary guardian to act cautiously. But in a sign of conditions elsewhere returning to normal, the ECB reported on Friday that annual growth in eurozone bank lending to business had turned positive after 16 months of negative rates. The 0.4 per cent pace of expansion in January was still weak, however.At the same time, growth in M3, the broad money supply measure watched by the ECB as an early warning of inflation pressures, decelerated to just 1.5 per cent in January from 1.7 per cent in December. That was far below the double-digit pace of expansion in M3 seen before the global economic crises of the past few years – again indicating underlying inflation pressures remained muted.The ECB, which aims to keep annual inflation “below but close” to 2 per cent, has kept its main policy rate at 1 per cent since May 2009.(Source: FT.com)