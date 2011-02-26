Iran non-oil exports may reach $25b

TEHRAN --- Iran’s non-oil exports value may reach $25 billion by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2011), the deputy commerce minister said here on Saturday.

Based on the estimations Iran’s annual non-oil exports will surely hit $24 billion by the end of year but the $25 billion is also possible, the Mehr News Agency quoted Hamid Safdel as saying.Iran exported $21.5 billion of non-oil goods (excluding gas condensates) in the first eleven months of current Iranian calendar year (ended February 20), Safdel, also the Director of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran said.The amount shows a 24 percent increase in comparison to previous year’s figure.