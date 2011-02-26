8-year-old suffers heart attack at N.C. school

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincoln County EMS officials say an 8-year-old was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center after apparently suffering a heart attack at school.

The boy attends Pumpkin Center Intermediate School. A parent said the boy went to the nurse's office because he wasn't feeling well and was having difficulty breathing.While in the office, he apparently went into cardiac arrest. EMS officials arrived at the school at about 8:11 a.m. Thursday. He was taken to CMC-Lincoln in critical condition and then later transferred to CMC in Charlotte.(Source: Msn.com)